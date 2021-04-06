0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Tops $81.00 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $81.00 million and approximately $980,995.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00002869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

