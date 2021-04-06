0x (ZRX) Price Hits $1.93 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00003320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $389.09 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00059664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00659473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

0x Profile

ZRX is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

