$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $983.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 279,853 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

