$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $983.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

