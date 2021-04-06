$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $979.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

