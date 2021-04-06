$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.98. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,871,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $20,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,710,000 after acquiring an additional 286,175 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 135,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

