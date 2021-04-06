$1.14 EPS Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of HTH opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 468,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $25,435,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 102,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 575,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 66,607 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

