$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%.

REZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,435 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,219 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

