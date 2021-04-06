$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.67. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,356 shares of company stock worth $3,208,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,259,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,881,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

