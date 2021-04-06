$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 44,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. Athene has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

