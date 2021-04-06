$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NYSE:ICE opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

