$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.87.

NYSE:HON opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $220.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

