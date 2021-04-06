101,442 Shares in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Myovant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

MYOV opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,050 shares of company stock valued at $944,615. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

