1,033,697 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,033,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,393,000. HM Payson & Co. owned 2.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

