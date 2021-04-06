10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) Shares Up 1.8%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.15. 537,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 941,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCVC)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.