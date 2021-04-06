$11.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce $11.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.32 million and the highest is $15.96 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $8.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $50.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.22 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSO opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $380.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

