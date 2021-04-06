$11.41 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce $11.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.25 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $15.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $43.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 million to $69.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.68 million, with estimates ranging from $17.19 million to $81.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $620.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.15.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at $284,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

