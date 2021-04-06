$113.21 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce $113.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $114.40 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $106.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $503.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $540.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $581.04 million, with estimates ranging from $563.11 million to $594.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEO. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,643.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

