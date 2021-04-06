11,314 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 4.3% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $471.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.09 and a 200 day moving average of $470.49. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.52 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.