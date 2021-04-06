$116.64 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report $116.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.83 million and the highest is $132.81 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $105.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $536.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $547.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $638.01 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $677.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,416 shares of company stock worth $11,016,569. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

