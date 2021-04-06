$128.67 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report sales of $128.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.33 million and the highest is $131.00 million. CRA International reported sales of $126.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $540.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.53 million to $542.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $576.08 million, with estimates ranging from $569.60 million to $580.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CRA International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRAI stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $578.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. CRA International has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

