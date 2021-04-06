12Ships One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.88 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 12Ships has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $181.65 million and $30.88 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00059958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00662582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00078885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (TSHP) is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

