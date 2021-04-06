13,099 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. The Boeing makes up about 2.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 61,771 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.78. 140,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,589,197. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.45. The company has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

