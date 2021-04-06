1,311,288 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,311,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,871,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.87% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $348.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.40 and a 200-day moving average of $336.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.69 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,703 shares of company stock valued at $84,436,825. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.