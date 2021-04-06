13,544 Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $761,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $31,287,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $4,284,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

