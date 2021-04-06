14,745 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.3% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $246.11. 4,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.17 and its 200-day moving average is $243.45.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

