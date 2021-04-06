1,479,740 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,479,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,608,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Synopsys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synopsys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Synopsys by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,997,000 after purchasing an additional 218,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

