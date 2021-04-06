15,748 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Park Capital Group

Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 2.5% of Park Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Shares of CRWD traded up $7.43 on Tuesday, reaching $194.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,714. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of -388.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.07 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,015 shares of company stock worth $93,931,994. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.