$158.80 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post sales of $158.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $169.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $192.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $732.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $773.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $812.98 million, with estimates ranging from $743.00 million to $880.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

