$161.01 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce sales of $161.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.30 million. TowneBank reported sales of $137.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $622.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.98 million to $625.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $621.36 million, with estimates ranging from $612.88 million to $629.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TOWN opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $16,326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $10,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after buying an additional 222,188 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $3,804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

