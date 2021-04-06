16,203 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.35.

NFLX opened at $543.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.71 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

