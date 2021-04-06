$168.80 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post $168.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.60 million and the highest is $170.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $644.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $649.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $693.70 million, with estimates ranging from $687.40 million to $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

UFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UFI opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Unifi has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $530.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

