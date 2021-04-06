168,226 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hercules Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTGC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

