$17.16 Million in Sales Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to report $17.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.64 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $51.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.56 million to $59.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $331.47 million, with estimates ranging from $291.13 million to $396.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million.

MYOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,050 shares of company stock valued at $944,615. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $19,334,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

