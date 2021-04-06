170,722 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.67% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

