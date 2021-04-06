1,732 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

TSLA stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $688.56. 206,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,692,293. The stock has a market cap of $660.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,663 shares of company stock valued at $65,348,147. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

