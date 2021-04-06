179,391 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,792,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Baidu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Baidu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $222.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.04. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.