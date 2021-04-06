17,966 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. The Home Depot comprises 4.1% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

NYSE HD traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.15. 54,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,127. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.13 and a fifty-two week high of $315.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.60.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

