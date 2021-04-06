$18.80 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report sales of $18.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $17.60 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $1.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 974.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $101.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.37 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $57.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $380,075.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

