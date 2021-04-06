19,167 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Curi Capital

Curi Capital acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $266.82. 50,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,062. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.83 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.77 and a 200 day moving average of $227.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

