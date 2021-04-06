1,970,387 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,970,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,443,000. Norges Bank owned 0.94% of L3Harris Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after purchasing an additional 369,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

