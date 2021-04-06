1inch Market Capitalization Tops $807.23 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One 1inch token can currently be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00009151 BTC on exchanges. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $807.23 million and $312.20 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00288046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00104653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.81 or 0.00747299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,381.42 or 0.99880336 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,913,513 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.