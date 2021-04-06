$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

BHC opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

