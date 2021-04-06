-$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will post ($2.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.79). PBF Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

