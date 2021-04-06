$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.21.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $484.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

