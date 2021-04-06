$2.61 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce $2.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $15.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $586.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 327,588 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 314,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

