$2.84 EPS Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post earnings per share of $2.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. The Home Depot posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $14.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Home Depot.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $315.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot has a one year low of $185.13 and a one year high of $315.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.