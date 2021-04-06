21,006 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.8% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $407.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.14 and a 200 day moving average of $369.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $257.54 and a 12 month high of $408.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.