21,070 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,536,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,547,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

