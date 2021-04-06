21,112 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. Visa accounts for 2.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

